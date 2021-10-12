Here's a first look at Saints Row's huge open-world map

The first exclusive look at Saints Row's huge world has been uploaded to YouTube by Game Informer, and it gives us a look at the huge game world in true Saints Row style. It's a detailed look into the game world, and it's possibly the most stunning open-world map I've seen for some time now, and certainly is a step-up for the franchise compared to previous entries.

The video covers various locations that you'll be visiting within the game, from the sandy outback to your more typical inner-city areas and more suburban districts.

The game seems to be based ont he American Southwest, so there's a little bit of a GTA V vibe about the locale at times. I'm not complaining about that, though. It looks fantastic from what we can see in this video.

The new game, although being a reboot, seems to be following the Saints Row formula closely enough, with that signature crazy and surreal style that sets it apart from Grand Theft Auto's more serious tone (although GTA can have its moments, too.) although the game also seems to have a Watch Dogs kind of vibe.

The game is set for release on the 25th of February next year, so there's not too long to go before you'll be able to get your hands on it.