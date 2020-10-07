Here's Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's system requirements

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, the game with the most unwieldy name out there today, is launching its PC beta on the 15th of October, and that means we've gotten our first look at the system requirements for the game.

In terms of specs, you're going to want at least a GTX 1650 or GTX 670, which is reasonable, but a 970 or 1660 super is recommended, with at least an i7 4770k. Of course, how this translates into real-world performance remains to be seen. The full specs are;

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

The game's beta actually kicks off this week on PlayStation 4, and is coming to PC and Xbox on October 15th if you pre-ordered the game. There'll then be a fully open beta on the 17th of October.

The beta will include a number of maps, modes, and playlists according to Activision, although the specifics have not yet been confirmed - although a "few surprises" have been teased, along with the usual warning to expect issues and regular updates throughout the testing.