Here's Doom Eternal's System Requirements

We're just nine days away from the release of Doom Eternal, and to make sure you're ready, the official system requirements and recommended specifications have been released.

Doom Eternal seems to be a mixed bag as system requirements go. It'll run just fine at 1080p on a 1050ti level hardware, but for the ultra experience, it seems you'll need to go right to the top with the 2080ti.

It's certainly not for the light hearted though, and you'll need at least a relatively recent or very decent graphics card for the game, especially if you want to play above the low to medium settings.

Of course, this was kind of expected given how jaw-dropping (and gory) this game looks, but without further ado, here are the full system spec lists;

Minimum specs (1080p/60 fps/ low quality settings)

CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz | AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | AMD Radeon R9 280, AMD Radeon RX 470

Memory: 8GB

HDD: 50GB

OS: Windows 7/Windows 10 (64-bit)

Recommended specs (1440p/60 fps/high quality settings)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, GTX 1080 | AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Memory: 8GB

HDD: 50GB

Ultra-Nightmare specs (4K/60 fps/Ultra-Nightmare settings)

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | AMD Radeon VII

Memory: 16GB

HDD: 50GB

So suffice to say, if you want the best experience, it might be time for some last minute shopping.

As for how this will all translate into real world performance, that remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to bring you the full run-down when the game releases on March 20th.