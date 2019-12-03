Here's how Halo: Reach will still support mods officially

There's been some concern that despite assurances from 343 Industries that mod support will be coming for the game, albeit not when it launches, that the multiplayer and anti-cheat aspects of the game may put a halt on those plans.

The good news is that an employee from 343 Industries has clarified on the Halo subreddit that official mod support is indeed actually being developed, and will have a special option to launch the game with anticheat disabled, allowing you to play with mods enabled.

This of course will mean that you won't be able to enter official matchmaking, so you'll need to disable mods for that, but you'll certainly be able to play with custom games and of course, the campaign with mods enabled, which is nice.

I quite like this approach, it seems like a fair way to make everyone happy and means there's no excuse for getting banned unless you are indeed cheating.

There's already some mods available thanks to the previous PC tests allowing modders to start delving into the game files. The game itself launches today, depending on your timezone, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out for the best mods out there.