Here's how Resident Evil Village runs on consoles

We're very much PC gamers here at GameFront, but if you're looking forward to Resident Evil Village on either last or next-gen consoles, you may be wondering how the game will stack up performance-wise. Capcom has revealed this week exactly what you can expect from the 8th entry in the series across each of the consoles, which we've detailed below.

It's a fairly detailed table explaining the resolutions and frame rates you can expect across each generation of consoles from both Xbox and PlayStation - there's a surprising number of different SKUs from each these days, and keeping track of just how well a game may perform on each is almost becoming a PC-like affair. There are also some details on the Google Stadia version if you care about that.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can expect to enjoy 4K HDR gameplay at 60 fps - which will reduce to 45 fps if Ray Tracing is enabled.

Xbox Series S is somewhere between the two generations, with 1440p resolution capped to 45fps, or 30fps if Ray Tracing is turned on.

PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X players will have a choice between 1080p at 60 fps, or 4K with the frame rate capped at 30 fps.

PlayStation 4 as you would expect has the worst performance of the three, limited to 900p at 45 fps. Meanwhile, the Xbox One is limited to 900p at just 30fps.

In addition to this, Google Stadia is promising either 1080p 60 fps or 4K 60 fps - with the caveat that the game isn't truly 4K, but instead upscaled using "dynamic resolution." Personally, unless you're in a situation where it's your only option, I don't really like Google Stadia, but that's just me.

But the great news is both next-gen consoles can handle the game at true 4K 60fps, with last-gen "pro" consoles also offering a 60fps, or alternatively, a more cinematic "4K" experience. This is fairly impressive for last-gen hardware, which makes me hopeful the game will be pretty well optimised on every platform.

Of course, base-level PS4 / Xbox One consoles do struggle, but this is to be expected at this stage. Hopefully, the experience will still be consistent enough to provide a compelling experience, and honestly, frame-rate isn't the most critical thing for a game like Resident Evil.

Resident Evil Village is releasing on the 7th of May.