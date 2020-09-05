Here's how the RTX 3080 and 2080 Ti compare in Doom Eternal

NVidia officially announced the GeForce RTX 3080 last week, and it promises to deliver double the performance of the previous generation flagship, the RTX 2080 Ti, for a fraction of the cost. It sucks for anyone who recently invested in a 2080 Ti to hear that, but those of you who've been holding on to their 1080's all this time, the 3080 Ti is a very exciting proposition.

To demonstrate the difference, Nvidia has now published benchmarks comparing the two cards head to head in Doom Eternal, with all settings on Ultra and at 4K resolution. Of course, it's still not a third party benchmark, so mileage may vary, but Nvidia claims it was all recorded in real-time with no trickery.

The results show what we've come to expect of the Ampere 3080 from what little we've seen so far, and that's a roughly 80% performance boost over the 2080 Ti on rastered graphical rendering. We see the RTX 2080 Ti peaking at around 120FPS, with the 3080 easily hitting 170 FPS.

Of course, Doom Eternal is a very well optimized game and also heavily CPU bound at times. Still, the good thing about this particular benchmark is it does give us an idea of the difference in regular, non-RTX games. There was some question when Nvidia was touting numbers in their presentation over how much of the performance boost would relate only to RTX performance.

I have to say though, given the 3080's much lower price point compared to the 2080 Ti, this is an impressive boost indeed. The card will retail for around $700 when it ships in a few weeks, compared to the 2080 Ti's $1,200 price tag.

For the big spenders, the 3090 promises even more oomph in a very big package for around 2080 Ti money, and for those on a budget, even the 3070 will offer performance above or around equal to the 2080 Ti for a fraction of the cost.