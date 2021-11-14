2,024 ONLINE

Here's James Heaney's first impressions of Elden Ring

That's right folks, our very own James Heaney managed to get his hands on Elden Ring during the closed network test this weekend, and played the game for nearly 3 hours! 

Get his first impressions and check out over 3 hours of gameplay in the video below. 


Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls and Sekiro developer From Software, and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game will feature character customization and a wide range of weapons and combat styles, much like Dark Souls - but it won't just be a direct clone.

The game will also be significantly longer than Dark Souls 4 and Sekiro and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline. We take from this that it'll be something more akin to Skyrim than Sekiro.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true From Software style. The game is set to release on the 21st of January 2022, on both PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

