Here's ModDB's Top Ten Mods of 2019

Our sister site ModDB has been holding their annual Mod of the Year contest, and as ususal, fans have been voting for which mod they believe deserves the top prize. This year saw many compelling entries, however in the end it was Empire At War Remake: Galactic Civil War that took out 1st place, followed closely by the popular Ultimate Apocalypse and Thrawn's Revenge: Imperial Civil War taking out 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Seamus Mullins, ModDB's editor in chief, spoke about the importance of game modding, and how it is still shaping the landscape of PC gaming;

We believe that modding is going to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of gaming, as new content and creativity is key to engaged and happy players. This is evidenced by the winners, who have pushed boundaries and made something amazing on top of the games that they modded.

The top 10 mods that were voted on by players were, in order;

10. Rise Of The Mandalorians

9. Tiberium Essence

8. Age Of Empires III: Wars Of Liberty

7. Battlefront 2 Remaster Project

6. Republic At War

5. Half-Life 2: MMod

4. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly

3. Thrawn's Revenge: Imperial Civil War

2. Ultimate Apocalypse

1. Empire At War Remake: Galactic Civil War

You can of course check out all of these mods over on ModDB, as well as read the full results, the editors choice and best upcoming mods, by clicking here.