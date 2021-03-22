Here's Resident Evil Village's official system requirements

We're just under a month and a half away from the release of Resident Evil Village, and one sure-fire sign we're getting close to release is the release of the game's system requirements. Thankfully, they're pretty reasonable and the game should perform well on modern hardware (if you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on any) - and even the minimum specs look fairly reasonable.

Village is the 8th game in the Resident Evil series, and follows on from Resident Evil 7, with players once again following the story of Ethan Winters. It certainly has the same vibe as VII from what I can see, with terrifyingly lit environments and, of course, a giant vampire lady who is presumably trying to kill you.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the official system requirements;

Resident Evil Village minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM | AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Resident Evil Village recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

The game is officially releasing on the 7th of May 2021.