Here's The Best Deals in the 2019 Winter Sales

Both Steam and Epic Games are holding winter sales on their stores right now, so it's a great opportunity to pick up some bargains just before Christmas, either for yourself or as a late gift.

There's thousands of games currently on sale over at the Steam store, and they're also back with their usual gimmicks, allowing customers to earn "Festivity Tokens" which can be earned by buying games or completing special "Holiday Quests", which can be used for new stickers and so-forth in the Holiday Market.

Epic has also getting into the Holiday Sale spirit, and also has $10 coupons up for grabs as well as the 12 Days of Free Games, which gets underway today.

Over on the Steam side of things, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently on sale for just $39, which is about 35% off, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has a modest 17% discount currently bringing it to the $50 mark. You can also pick up the Steam version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for a 20% discount right now, bringing it down to around $57 for the base version.

Some other great deals over on Valve's platform include;

Monster Hunter World for $24 - 60% off

for $24 - 60% off Dark Souls 3 for just $15 - 75% off

for just $15 - 75% off Max Payne 3 for just $7 - 65% off

for just $7 - 65% off Frostpunk for just $12 - 60% off

for just $12 - 60% off Total War: Warhammer 2 for just $20 - 66% off

for just $20 - 66% off Stardew Valley for just $9 - 40% off.

for just $9 - 40% off. Fallout 4 for just $7.99 - 70% off.

Over on the Epic Games store, the 12 days of free games has kicked off with Into The Breach available right now for free. You'll want to check the store every day, as they'll be giving a brand new game away every day for the next 12 days, and you'll only have 24 hours to grab them before they're gone.

In terms of sales, there are some great deals including;

Transistor for just $2 - 80 percent off

for just $2 - 80 percent off Vampyr for just $17 - 66 percent off

for just $17 - 66 percent off Surviving Mars for just $10 - 66 percent off

for just $10 - 66 percent off Rainbow Six Siege for just $ - 60 percent off

for just $ - 60 percent off Control for just $40 - 33 percent off

for just $40 - 33 percent off Metro Exodus for just $20 - 50 percent off

for just $20 - 50 percent off Minit for just $5 - 50 percent off

for just $5 - 50 percent off Transistor for just $2 - 80 percent off

Both stores have plenty of games for sale, though, so be sure to browse and find some good deals on both, as well as pick up the holiday freebies!