Here's the biggest reveals from BlizzCon 2019

It's proving to be an epic, if not slightly controversial BlizzCon this year, with two major new games already announced.

Overwatch 2 is already confirmed, and we have a full roundup of the details so far available right here. In summary though, there's new heroes, maps, game modes with a focus on story mode and PvP, as well as the rather nice ability to carry over skins and cosmetics from the first game into the second when it releases.

The other big news of the event is Diablo 4, which, as you can see from the video below, has it's fair share of gore as we would come to expect.





There's no getting away from the controversy though. With protesters outside rallying, wearing "Free Hong Kong" shirts, J. Allen Brack addressed the crowds in attendance to apologize for Hearthstone player Blitzchung's Hong Kong statement and subsequent suspension, but stopped short of commenting further.

Back to the games, though, and World of Warcraft's next expansion has also been confirmed. Named Shadowlands, it'll be releasing next year, and will be set in an alternative realm where death and decay are prevalent. You'll be forced to side with one of various factions to be able to fight against Sylvanas, and as you can see fro the trailer below, it looks like one of the best expansions yet.





Of course, as with any WoW expansion, there'll be major changes to the base game too, including progression and gameplay mechanics. While there's little known on those yet, we do know that there'll be a rather interesting level cap of 60 imposed once it releases.

There's also a new expansion coming for Hearthstone, which will feature a new mode known as Battlegrounds. It'll feature "more dragons than ever before", according to Ben Thompson, the game's creative director, and will be releasing on the 10th of December.





There'll be a few new game mechanics added with the expansion, and a super powerful new hero card that apparently will be upgrade-able to three different forms.

There's still plenty more to come from BlizzCon, so stay tuned to GameFront for more news as it happens.