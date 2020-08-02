Here's the low-down on Anthem's upcoming revamp

Anthem has been struggling ever since it's troubled launch back February, and despite the departure of several key names, BioWare seems to refuse to throw in the towel on the project, presumably still hopeful they can recoup some of their massive investment into the game.

To that end, work is currently underway on a total revamp of the game, with developers referring to it internally as "Anthem 2.0" or "Anthem Next." We finally have some details on what this will look like thanks to the latest update from the company.

One of the main changes on the way will be more frequent loot drops, which has been a major complaint about the game, along with improved items and value to all loot. Items will also become obtainable with quests, special vendors, and unique loot tables.

One welcome change, however, will be the ability to level up gear so it stays useful, something that prooves frustrating in the current iteration of the game. Here's the full list of what's changing in relation to loot;

Increase the frequency of Loot Drops

Loot is viable more often; All items are better and more competitive, but there’s still a chance of getting something exceptional

All loot rarities have strategic value throughout progression

You can pursue specific loot without relying on randomness alone; Quests; Specialized Vendors; Unique Loot Tables

Modify your loot, including rerolling inscriptions and leveling up items

Loot feels exciting and more noticeable when it drops, and is celebrated when collected

Rare enemies (aka "walking treasure chests") create exciting moments to get a burst of loot all at once

Reveal and equip loot right away

Complete revamp of the equipment sheet – including a detailed stat sheet

The equipment sheet can be accessed from anywhere, allows you to easily see what you have equipped in each slot

Each item has an inscription “budget”, based on its Power and Rarity

No more useless items because they were missing must-have inscriptions (see "Increased weapon dmg by +225%")

Exceptional items are about getting the exact types of bonuses you want, instead of maxing values on every bonus

Your power cap can be easily increased, and the loot system scales accordingly

Advanced telemetry data allows us to identify trends and make meaningful balance changes

There are other changes coming in the overhaul, with BioWare stating they're already working on improving general gameplay, but most of the details in this update pertained to loot.

We'll be sure to bring you any further updates from the team as they're released, however, one thing we do know is that all the game's main systems, including mission structure, loot, and even the game world itself will be drastically overhauled.