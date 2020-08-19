Here's the system requirements for Baldur's Gate 3

Well, the early access release at least. The developers Larian Studios have now released the minimum and recommended specs for the early access release of the game, which is slated for the 30th of September, and they're not too shabby either.

The good news is these specs may even reduce further once the game is further developed and optimized. The minimum specs requiring only an i5-4690 and a GTX 780, with the recommended specs being an i7-4770 and a GTX 1060 - so any relatively modern hardware should do the trick just nicely.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

The game releases on Steam Early Access on the 30th of September and will have 25 hours of gameplay with the first act, five characters, and six classes.