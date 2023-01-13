Here's why Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to be smaller than previous games

Assassin's Creed games are launched at an impressive cadence, especially when you consider the sheer length and amount of content that has been included in many recent entries of the franchise. In fact, some might argue there's a little too much Assassin's Creed content out there, which is why Ubisoft is pairing things back for its next outing, Mirage.

According to the game's creative director Stéphane Boudon, in an interview with GamesRadar+, the team has heard the community and will be focusing on the scope of the game's content this time. "Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, they are all great games with the promise to live an epic journey in a strong fantasy," he said, adding that "their scopes have been calibrated to fulfil those ambitions as they all embrace the RPG mechanics.

He acknowledged that fans are clamouring for a character-driven storyline but focusing more on the core mechanics that made the early games so successful, adding that "It resonates with us as well as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."

Sometimes, less is more, so I'm excited to see how this one pans out. Valhalla felt incredibly long and sometimes slow to progress through, and could have done with a trimming of the fat, in my opinion. It could also be symptomatic of Ubisoft's recent woes, with Skull and Bones delayed once again, and multiple projects cancelled.

The good news is that Mirage also promises to have a "richer and denser map" compared to other recent titles. It also promises "more gameplay opportunities, more interactions between systems, and more depth."



