Hideo Kojima entirely rewrote Death Standing 2 because of COVID

Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind Death Stranding, as well as the Metal Gear Solid series of games, has spoken out about his decision to completely rewrite the script to Death Stranding 2 as a result of the global pandemic, stating that "you can't pretend that something this big never happened."

Kojima, in an interview with IGN, added that "while the games themselves are based on characters who are not bound by our reality, the players themselves have gone through the pandemic, and a story written before that experience just wouldn't resonate with them in the same way."

Death Stranding already tackles themes similar to the global pandemic, which, in hindsight, makes the original all the more impactful to play through. It tackles themes including the disbanding of humanity and communities becoming isolated due to global disaster. Kojima felt the global pandemic is having a similar impact on society in real life today.

"I personally feel a sense of danger regarding the continued movement toward promoting remote work, leaving Tokyo, and minimising the amount of face-to-face contact required because of the pandemic," he said. "Humans exist in a physical reality. When I went to America and finally got to hug people again, that feeling was just so different." Kojima plans to address these themes in Death Stranding 2, adding that "creating connections was the right thing to do in Death Stranding, and there are a lot of isolated people who were able to survive because of connections once the pandemic really happened. I just wonder whether we should be doing that via the Internet alone."

He also adds that he feels other issues of "isolation and division" have similar effects on humanity. However, he didn't elaborate on specifics - that being said - he has no plans to make Death Stranding 2 political.

"Entertainment can't intervene in politics, nor can it be used as a weapon. The existence of entertainment can change the world, though, and I want to help put life into people by providing them with entertainment."

Death Stranding 2 has been confirmed as a PS5 exclusive, but we're hoping it also comes to PC later, much like the original. There's no release date confirmed yet, but we expect the game to be released at least in 2024, if not later.