Hideo Kojima to refocus on shorter episodic games

We had heard previously that Kojima Productions were looking to refocus somewhat following the release of Death Stranding, with Kojima stating he had a desire to transition into traditional cinema as well as continuing to develop games.

The studio is now looking to change their focus from huge, AAA titles to developing smaller games alongside producing Manga. Kojima said he'd like games to be "smaller" but "episodic", which he believes will be less time consuming for the majority of gamers.

Indeed, Metal Gear Solid V was split into two episodes of sorts, albeit the second main installment could hardly be described as short.

The studio will still produce big AAA titles though, with their next project already underway apparently.