High on Life players are getting trapped inside Applebee's because reasons

High on Life is probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I've had playing a video game lately. It's similar in comedic style to Star Trek: Lower Decks and, obviously, Rick & Morty, and takes you on a wild, fourth-wall-breaking tour around alien worlds and the very nature of video game development itself.

However, some players are becoming victims of a rather unusual bug (although with this game, it could very well be a feature), with players randomly getting trapped inside a random branch of Applebee's that happens to be on an alien world. The problem is that even when restarting from a checkpoint, there's no way to get out... the only option is to start a brand new game.

Even when you consider High on Life's self-referential humour, this seems like a step too far to be intentional. We don't have Applebee's here in the UK (although I have heard of the brand), so for those unaware, it's an American restaurant chain that we Brits might compare to something like Harvester. It's an odd place to find in space... and even odder to get trapped inside one.

Here's to hoping that the glitch is fixed soon, and players can continue on with their old save games. Bugs aside, though, I highly recommend picking up a copy of the game. If you're a fan of the aforementioned animated series, you will have a riot, although I can understand how the game may be a little "marmite" for some.