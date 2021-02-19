Hitman 3 now lets Steam players import levels from first two games

IO Interactive had previously promised that owners of Hitman and Hitman 2 would be able to re-experience the levels from those games from within Hitman 3, as long as you already owned them - but then ran into a snag after signing a deal to become an Epic Games Store exclusive. It seems that has now been resolved, though, as players who own the first two games on Steam can now enjoy the same content in Hitman 3.

It's a bit of a quagmire. Hitman 2 is only available on Steam, and Hitman 3 is now exclusive to the Epic Games Store, at least for now, which makes owning the complete collection harder than it rightly should be right now. IO tried to sweeten the situation with a discount for the access pass, which didn't go down well with players. Since then, they've been working on a solution to allow the import of content to go ahead as originally promised.

It's a bit of an inelegant solution, though. If you own the first two games on Steam, you can now head to a special web page that allows you to claim a free access pass instead, with what IO calls a "simple three-step process" - although they also say you should do this on PC, as the website is a little complicated for a mobile. I mean, this is great - but really this sort of thing should be a lot more seamless, and it's just another highlight of why having proprietary stores in general, nevermind exclusives, are a problem in my eyes.