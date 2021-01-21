Hitman 3 on Xbox Series X seemingly outperforms PlayStation 5

We're still early on the latest round of the Xbox vs. PlayStation war, so many are still comparing the latest releases between the two to try and determine which of the two platforms offers superior gaming performance - and it seems to be a point for Xbox with the release of Hitman 3, which offers better resolutions when compared to PS5.

Digital Foundry's video (below) takes a close look at how Hitman 3 performs on both consoles and shows Hitman 3 running at native 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, with the PS5 version running at 1800p.



In terms of frame rate though, there's not much in it between the two, with both hitting 60fps locked for the most part.

Xbox Series S runs the game at 1080p resolution at 60fps, while the last-gen Xbox One and PS4 both run the game at 1080p 30fps, although the PS4 Pro can also support 60fps.

It's an interesting look at how next-gen in shaping up, and there appears to be little in it so far - indeed, both consoles are using similar AMD RDNA 2 technology for their graphics processing, although there are of course pros and cons to both platforms.

Which platform will you be playing Hitman 3 on? Let us know in the comments below.