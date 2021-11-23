Hitman 3 will get new maps, modes and content through next year

IO Interactive has confirmed that Hitman 3 will continue to be supported with brand new maps, modes, and story content throughout 2022, along with new improvements including VR support and the addition of ray-tracing.

The company released a new trailer detailing their roadmap for next year, which will kick off with the addition of VR support for PC players in January of next year, along with an elusive target 'arcade' which will mix things up for what have traditionally been time-limited one-off events.



There's also new maps, storylines and modes coming through the year, along with support for ray-tracing on PC. According to Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO, there'll be "a few surprises that our community has been asking for for a very, very long time" coming too.

There's a mystery update slated for Spring next year, which may be where a lot of this surprise content will drop, but we don't have any details just yet and that's purely speculation. In any case, Hitman 3 has proven to be the most successful release in the trilogy so far, so it's great to see that IO is continuing to support the game for the foreseeable future.



