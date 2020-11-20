Hitman developer IO Interactive making James Bond game

IO Interactive has revealed that it's working on an as-yet-untitled game set in the James Bond universe, known as Project 007.

The studio is known for its work on the Hitman series of games, with Hitman 3 also currently in development. The company teased the project in a short trailer that gives us a spine-chilling rendition of the traditional 007 'gun barrel' opening titles.

There was nothing further revealed about the game though, except for a short sentence stating that the game will feature "a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

This sounds similar to Casino Royale in the recent Daniel Craig reboot movies, but could also take its own spin on the franchise. James Bond's backstory has had various incarnations over the years in novels, TV, and most notably, in the movies.



