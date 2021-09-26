Hitman's GOG releases aren't as DRM-free as players would like

The first of IO Interactive's Hitman series of games has finally arrived on GOG this past week, but not even a 70% discount has managed to put out the current fire that is engulfing the releases, with players complaining that the always-connected requirements for the games make their "DRM-free" claim effectively false.

The game currently has a rating of 1.4 out of 5 stars on the platform, which is a hugely negative score, with players leaving reviews suggesting that the release "is completely shameful," and that "this game is not DRM free in any meaningful sense."

The game requires an internet connection at all times for online features, which is fair enough, but also for other single-player elements of the game such as leaderboards, user-created contracts, and the time-limited Elusive Targets. Perhaps more damaging is the fact that without an internet connection, you can't level up your mastery progression, which means you'll never be able to unlock new gear, add additional loadout slots, unlock new starting locations or get different pickup points.

This effectively breaks the game if you ask me, and removes the whole sense of replay value that these games have. Many GOG users see it the same way, with many considering the game's claim of being "DRM FREE" effectively false for all but the most basic content in the game. This outcry caught the attention of GOG's community manager Gabriela Siemienkowicz, who has acknowledged that they are looking into the problem and that refunds are available.

Thank you for bringing this topic to our attention. We're looking into it and will be updating you in the coming weeks. In case you have purchased HITMAN and are not satisfied with the released version, you can use your right to refund the game. At the same time, while we're open for meritful discussion and feedback, we will not tolerate review bombing and will be removing posts that do not follow our review guidelines.

The IO Interactive era of Hitman games are actually really solid entries, so it's a shame to see them fall down at such a simple hurdle. Arguably the restrictions are due to the way the games have been designed, but it would be nice to see games that are largely single-player in nature find a way to continue to work without requiring an internet connection at all times, if not for today, then for future preservation.



