Hong Kong Protests have spilled into GTA Online

Pro-Hong Kong protesters have taken to Grand Theft Auto online, as have supporters of mainland China, which has lead to a toxic environment within the game as the two sides clash.

The protesters began wearing clothing in the game which was similar to the real-life clothing worn by pro-Hong Kong protesters, such as black clothing, gas masks and yellow hard hats. This kind of outfit has been seen commonly during the Hong Kong protests.

The players also started carbon copying the real-life protesters by "attacking" in-game police, train stations and so forth.





This has lead to players from mainline China to retaliate, dressing up as riot police and attacking the protesters. Unfortunately, this has also led to a lot of in-game abuse between the two sides.

The news came via CNN Business, where Chinese streamer Mickey Chang talked about a huge stand-off between the two sides on an Chinese server, with the pro-Hong Kong players "throwing petrol bombs at riot police" and the Chinese mainland supporters "using water cannons and tear gas".

While there is no "real" physical harm done, this is rocky political ground for GTA Online, and no doubt something that Rockstar may want to take action on.