Horizon Forbidden West is allegedly delayed until next year

The release of Horizon Forbidden West has allegedly been pushed back until early next year, according to various reports, including a suggestion sony was "leaning towards" delaying the game made by Jeff Grubb earlier this week.

Grubb made the comments on his Giant Bomb program this week (thanks, GamesRadar,) suggesting that the delay was likely, although not yet certain. This was followed up by a Bloomberg report today that the game had indeed been delayed, pushing its release back until early 2022.

There's already an action-packed roster of games due to release next year, with Stalker 2, Elden Ring, Starfield and more all set to release, so it's exciting that Horizon Forbidden West is now joining what should be an action-packed 2022. That being said, despite the Bloomberg report, the delay isn't yet officially confirmed.

The game is set to release on both PlayStation 5 and PS4, interestingly. There's no word yet on a possible PC release, although given Zero Dawn's port was almost three years after it was released on PlayStation 4, it may be an extra few years before PC players get to enjoy it.