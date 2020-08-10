Horizon Zero Dawn developer responds to PC port woes

Horizon Zero Dawn recently made it's way to the PC Master Race, having previously being a PlayStation exclusive - however, many were left disappointed with the quality of the port, with gamers complaining of dropped and stuttering framerates, and generally poor performance.

Indeed, the game has a "mixed" rating on Steam as of writing, with the majority of the comments complaining about the poor performance and stuttering issues. The good news is that the game's developers have released a statement where they say they're going to fix the problems.

The game is developed by Gurrilla, who says they're investigating these complaints urgently. They also state they're aware that some players are also experiencing total crashes of the game, along with other "technical issues."

The developers are encouraging players to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via their website, and that they'll be providing an update as soon as they can.

It's good to see the company responding, but all too often we seem to see PC ports released in this state, one notable recent example being Red Dead Redemption 2's PC port. It's fair to say however PC games are hard, unlike consoles, where the hardware is a defined, known variable, there are literally hundreds of thousands of different PC part configurations that games could encounter, which provides a challenge at the best of times.

Have you played Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, and if so, what was your experience? Let us know in the comments below.



