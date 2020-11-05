Horizon Zero Dawn patch fixes PC graphical bugs

The latest patch for Horizon Zero Dawn, version 1.07, is available now, and it aims to fix many of the graphical issues that have plagued the game since it's release on PC, including anisotropic filtering, as well as the annoying shader optimization that the game forces players through.

Instead, the game now has a pre-optimization that is shorter, and dynamic optimization during gameplay, with the former now skippable, should you wish to jump into the game and not wait around - a huge improvement.

As mentioned, Anisotropic Filtering has now also been fixed and will behave as expected, with it being something of a hit and miss affair before.

The game still has a few notable issues, including instability on CPU's with more than 16 cores (that's me out, then) - and HDR is still buggy - but hopefully, these issues will be fixed in future updates.