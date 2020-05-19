How to access Call of Duty: Warzone's locked bunkers

Call of Duty: Warzone players will likely have noticed the ominous-looking bunker doors scattered around the map, and indeed, have wondered if there's a way to access them. They're now finally accessible, as long as you have a keycard, and there's a lot of lovely loot inside.

The keycard had appeared in an earlier update but until now was useless, with players wondering what its purpose was. Obtaining one now grants you access to a bunker, and there's a lot of high-end loot contained inside, as you can see from the video below from YouTuber AlexBeJoyful ;

There's nothing more to them other than being rather epic loot caches, at least for the moment, but they're certainly cool if nothing else.

The likelihood is players will be swarming these bunkers for high-end loot going forward, as keycards are not that hard to obtain, I imagine a similar scenario to other loot cache drops, so these bunkers won't be for the faint of heart once the secret gets out.



