Humankind gets full mod support and tools in its latest update

Humankind now has fully integrated mod support, powered by mod.io and giving players access to modded content and maps directly within the game on both Steam and Games Pass versions.

If you're not aware of it, mod.io is a new cross-platform modding solution from the founder of ModDB, Scott Reismanis. According to Reismanis, “modding and the integration of players into the development cycle of games is recognition of the huge appeal it has to both players and creators. It’s exciting to work with SEGA and Amplitude Studios on their creator community launch, by providing the technology that enables all maps, mods and everything in between to be available in-game for players on all platforms to enjoy."

Humankind, a historical turn-based strategy game from SEGA Europe and Amplitude Studios, based on the six key eras of man, was released on 17 August 2021. Working from nomadic Neolithic times all the way to a more familiar Contemporary period, the game combines 60 historical cultures which can all be played, built and experienced, grounded in reality.

The game includes an in-built map editor that allows players to create their own maps and scenarios, but the launch of the integrated mod support was accompanied by the release of the official mod tools, which allow players to create more complex content that can introduce "balance changes and setting updates" to the game.

Emilien Gorisse, producer at Amplitude Studios, stated that “as devs, it’s always exciting to see how players take your game and make it their own via modding. We’re excited to finally be launching these tools, and we can’t wait to see the community’s creations!”

Humankind is now available across all major PC distribution platforms and on Xbox Game Pass for PC.