Humankind official modding tools are releasing soon

Humankind is proving to be a huge success among 4X strategy fans, and it shows with the huge number of players who are now enjoying the game. The good news is that you'll soon be able to create and share mods within the game with the new mod tools that, according to developer Amplitude, will be released in the near future.

According to the latest update from the studio, the team are putting modding high on their priority list, stating that the studio have big plans for modding but that the timeline has been altered slightly.

We’ve talked about our intentions for the modding capabilities of Humankind before, and while the scope of our plans has not changed, we cannot deny that the timing did not work out as we had planned.

The studio promises that they are "focusing on the modding tools first to put a first version of these tools into your hands as soon as possible to empower you to create your own mods." The modding tools will supplement the in-game map editor that already exists.

There's also a mapping contest underway right now, with players able to win some unique prizes including a custom Humankind gaming PC. Coming later will be support for sharing mods in-game through integration with the mod.io mod workshop.