Humble Bundle is raising money for Australia Fire Relief

Humble Bundle are currently running a special Australia Fire Relief bundle right now, where 100% of all proceeds will go directly to charities supporting the devastation caused by the fires in Australia.

The bundle will split the profits (and you can select how much goes to each) between WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service), the RSPCA and the World Wildlife Fund.

You'll get over $400 worth of games for your $25, and the full list is below;

Void Bastards

Hollow Knight

Armello

Euro Truck Simulator 2 + Australia Paint Pack DLC

Duck Game

Hand of Fate 2

Paradigm

Crawl

The Adventure Pals

Regular Human Basketball

Satellite Reign

Hacknet + Hacknet Labyrinths DLC

Mr. Shifty

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Assault Android Cactus+

Frog Detective

Framed Collection

Think of the Children

Feather

Tower of Guns

Rising Dusk

Death Squared

Paperbark

Quest of Dungeons

The Stillness of the Wind

The Gardens Between

Paper Fire Rookie

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom

Machinarium

You've no doubt heard about the ongoing and devastating bushfires that are currently devastating Australia, with millions of hectares of land burnt and latest reports suggesting over a billion animals have died, with some endangered species even potentially becoming extinct.

Throughout this, the firefighters have continued to battle tirelessly against the fires, and if you want to help support their heroic efforts, you can now do so with a new Destiny 2 limited edition T-Shirt, which Bungie will be selling with all proceeds going to the firefighters and other conservation efforts