Humble Choice is now live, has 8 games to choose from

Humble Monthly Bundle is gone, but in it's place comes a new service, Humble Choice, which aims to address some of the criticisms of it's predecessor. Where the Monthly Bundle gave you no control over the games you'd be getting, the new Humble Choice subscription service lets you select the games you want from a list of titles.

The service will offer ten or more games every month, and subscribers will be able to choose up to nine of them to add to their games library. The first bundle is out now, and includes;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Blasphemous

Ancestors: Legacy

Phantom Doctrine

Dead in Vinland

Horizon Chase Turbo

Dark Future: Blood Red States

Desert Child

Aegis Defenders

X-Morph: Defense

There's different levels of subscription which will define how many games you can choose, with the base $15 subscription giving you three games, and the $20 subscription allowing you to choose nine, making it somewhat better value for money.

You'll get access to Humble Trove with any subscription level too, which gives you access to 90 games right away and exclusive discounts on the Humble Store.

The nice thing is you don't have to stay subscribed, so if you want to change your package level or cancel altogether, you can do so at any time.