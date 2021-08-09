Important Changes to GameFront's ownership, privacy & terms

Hey All,

We're excited to announce the acquisition of GameFront from DBolical PTY Ltd. to a new company, GameFront Ltd.

The new company is owned and operated by long-time members of the FileFront / GameFront team, who have already been running the sites for many years. The move allows GameFront to operate and grow independently of DBolical and ModDB. We want to give a huge thank you to Scott and the team at DBolical for their love, help and support in rescuing GameFront and making this possible. We have no doubt that GameFront and ModDB will continue to have a great relationship.

As a user, nothing will change in terms of GameFront's services. We are working on a number of exciting projects that will make GameFront even better and resolve a lot of the outstanding issues with the site right now, and we're excited to make these happen over the next few months and throughout the rest of 2021.

This does mean there have been changes to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions .

We have aimed to mirror the existing terms and privacy policy as closely as possible, but these are significant updates to both of these documents. Please read the updated terms and policy. If you have any concerns, please contact us using our Support Ticket system, or you can manage your account and privacy settings.

This is just the beginning. We're excited to bring a lot of great new updates and features to GameFront throughout 2021.

Thanks,

The GameFront Crew