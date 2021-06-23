Improve visuals by modding DLSS 2.2 into Cyberpunk 2077

With the launch of DLSS 2.2 with Rainbow Six Siege's latest update, hackers have been trying to backport the latest improvements to Cyberpunk 2077, in order to benefit from the enhancements that have been made since DLSS 2.1

It's surprisingly easy to manually upgrade a game from DLSS 2.1 to 2.2 it seems with just a little bit of modding. Effectively, coping the DLSS database file from Rainbow Six Siege over to Cyberpunk 2077 (and potentially other DLSS-based games) may very well work, but your mileage may vary.

The mod allows you to update the DLSS version in Cyberpunk, which nets you a couple of extra FPS. There isn't really much in it, though, and could arguably be within the margin of error. Several users report an improvement in minimum FPS, though, but a difference of a few FPS is unlikely to yield any appreciable results.

So arguably, this upgrade isn't really worth the effort, and Nvidia agree, stating that players should expect "nothing major" from DLSS 2.2 - "Yeah, some people have seen and tried it out on different titles, and I think it's just a testament to this generalised network being able to improve over time. It keeps on getting better, it keeps on getting more information and giving good results. In terms of what's new with this version, basically improvements to image quality, it just gets better. There's nothing special about it we wanted to call out. In terms of working with developers, everyone has different cadence levels on when they take the network to put into their game, it just so happens that Rainbow Six got 2.2."

So you may also get some improved visuals as well as a very minor FPS bump, but nothing world-changing. That being said if you're interested in doing the mod for yourself, you download the required files and instructions from Nexus Mods here.