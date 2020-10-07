Intel Rocket Lake CPUs are launching in Q1 2021

Intel is preparing to take the competition back to AMD with its new Rocket Lake processors, which are now confirmed to be released at some time before the end of March 2021.

Given AMD's impending Ryzen 5000 - or Zen 3 - launch, it's hardly surprising that Intel is trying to steal some of the limelight with this announcement. We also got a sneak peek of Rocket Lake's capabilities in the blog post by the Head of Intel's Client Group Desktop, Workstation, and Gaming, Jon Bonini. I bet he has an interesting e-mail signature.

The new CPUs will support PCI Express 4.0, something that's been standard with Ryzen CPUs for a while now, but will be essential for future-proofing your gaming rig, even if very few graphics cards actually take advantage of it now. The processor is also going to be using Intel's 14nm process, but will apparently be a complete redesign of the core architecture.

In any case, it's a bad time to build a PC regardless of which side of the fence you sit on - both AMD and Intel have new CPU's just around the corner, and Nvidia's chronic shortage of 30 series GPU's leaves you out in the cold for the two most important components you can buy.

On the other hand, 2021 is shaping up to be a good year for PC gaming for both Intel and AMD fans. Intel also has it's new 10nm Alder Lake CPUs coming later in 2021, which will allegedly be Intel's first-ever 16-core, 32-thread processor. The competition is heating up, boys and girls.