Is a new Mass Effect title currently in development?

We've got some news from the rumor mill via Kotaku that BioWare may be in the early stages of development of a new Mass Effect game, being headed up by Mike Gamble, longtime producer on the series.

Recently, Gamble has been working on Anthem, and was also on board for Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was the most recent game in the series and was received so poorly, the series has been effectively on hiatus ever since.

BioWare themselves have refuesed to confirm or deny anything in that regard though, except to go on record multiple times to state the series is "certainly not dead" - with producer Mark Darrah stating earlier this year "We're definitely not done with Mass Effect".

The rumors suggest the game is in very early development, which means we're looking at late 2021 - 2022 at the earliest for a release, and the game may yet be cancelled or changed entirely. The game would most likely be at a concept stage, with some story and artwork ideas, but nothing concrete.

Infact, nothing is concrete, take this for the pinch of salt that it is, but stay tuned to GameFront for any official confirmation as it happens.