Is Nvidia holding back on the RTX 3060 Ti to compete with AMD?

While most are still wondering where their RTX 3080, 3090, and 3070 GPU's are, some are asking the question - what's happening with the RTX 3060 Ti?

Rumours earlier in the year suggested it would be slated for mid-November, to compete with AMD's newly announced RX 6800 XT - but according to EXPreview, the launch has now been pushed back until early December.

There's no confirmation that either date is accurate, of course, but with the 3070 also being delayed to allow inventory to build, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

Indeed, Nvidia has not announced that the RTX 3060 Ti exists yet - so we may be waiting a little while. That being said, leaked GPU-Z benchmarks from TechPowerUp have shown that the card likely does exist and that it would have 4,864 CUDA Cores, along with a generous 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

With the card allegedly aimed at the $399-$449 market, it could also be the case that Nvidia is planning to release the card strategically to compete with AMD, who have no cards in that price bracket currently or planned.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report more as we learn it.



