It's not looking great for Nvidia's GeForce Now service

The struggle continues for Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service. While technically impressive, it's been marred by licensing and rights issues since it launched, and has struggled against a mass exodus of publishers willing to allow their games to remain on the platform.

Activision was the first company to withdraw their games from the platform, a mere days after launch, due to a misunderstanding, which was swiftly followed by Bethesda and 2K Games, who also pulled their lineup, among others.

The concept behind the platform was to allow players to access their existing game library anywhere by using cloud hardware instead of their own. Still, with publishers not happy about the service, which users have to pay to use, a change of tactic will now be employed, and will see the number of games available drop even further.

Publishers now have to specifically opt-in to allow their games to use the service going forward. This will lead to several games leaving the platform, including Kerbal Space Program, Football Manager, Magic The Gathering: Arena, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and the Yakuza games.

They will disappear from the service on May 31st, with Nvidia stating that many publishers are "still figuring out their cloud strategies", but that it hopes some of these games will return.