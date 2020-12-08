It's RX 6900 XT launch day - but good luck getting hold of one

AMD's new RX 6900 XT is set to launch within the hour of this article going live, but if you had hopes of getting your hands on one, well, good luck is all I'll say.

There's expected to be very limited quantities of these cards available, and demand will be incredibly high - so unless you're incredibly lucky, the chances of you securing one today are incredibly low. This has been the case with basically every GPU launched so far this year, despite early promises from AMD that stock wouldn't be an issue.... yeah, right.

If you do manage to grab one, though, it'll be a fairly decent card - a beefed-up version of the 6800 XT with 80 Compute Units and 5,120 stream processors - all of which adds up to a card that approaches RTX 3090 performance in traditional raster games for a fraction of the price.

Of course, if ray-tracing is in your future, then it might not be the better option compared to the RTX 3080 - but it all depends on what you want. Given Nvidia's cards aren't available right now either, I can imagine many are willing to try their luck on grabbing one of these.