It seems Ubisoft isn't done with The Division 2 after all

Ubisoft have surprised fans of The Division 2 with the announcement that The Division 2 isn't quite done, with more content updates now promised for the game during the year.

Update 12 was originally supposed to be last major update for the game, but thanks to continued popularity and community support, the team is now in the early stages of development of fresh content to be released later on in the year.

Today, we are thrilled to confirm that were will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! pic.twitter.com/LRlTwVZEtp — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 12, 2021

The tweet didn't go into details on what the new content would entail but did offer thanks to the community for their support.

It comes as a surprise to the community, who had assumed that Update 12, which released in December, was the end of the road in terms of major content updates. It was written as the end, too, with the fourth season focusing on the return of Faye Lau, who turns on The Division to join Black Tusk. It seemed like a neat way to wrap up the game, in any event.

The team are also promising a fix for a crashing issue with the game, and for missing fog and screen-space reflection on PS5. It's great to see the game is being brought back to life in any case, and is a welcome surprise. We'll be sure to report more on any news as we learn it.