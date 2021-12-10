It Takes Two takes the crown at The Game Awards

The phenomenal co-op platformer It Takes Two has won the coveted Game Of The Year award at The Game Awards 2021, fending off strong competition from Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop.

The game was developed by Hazelight Studios, and serves as something of a spiritual sequel to their first game, A Way Out. There's no single-player mode, instead, you must work with a friend to play through the almost Disney-like levels and charming story. You don't have to buy two copies though, as any of your friends can play with you for free, even if they don't own the game themselves.



I played through the game with Zac over on our Twitch channel earlier this year, and I have to admit I'm incredibly excited to see the game has won the top award. It's certainly one of the most compelling video-game experiences I've had in a long time, and it's well deserved, in my opinion. Also, The Book of Loooove. The best character, hands down.

The award was accepted by director Josef Fares, who stopped short of his infamous "fuck the Oscars" quip from the 2017 awards, instead thanking the team and dedicating the win to his daughters.

The game also took home the Best Family Game award against an entire roster of Nintendo titles, impressively. There was plenty of other noteworthy winners at the show though, and we'll be bringing all the latest updates throughout this evening.



