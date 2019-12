Join James on a look back over the biggest gaming news stories from 2019, from huge controversies to unexpected announcements. From the layoffs at various studios, including Activision, to the big announcements including Half-Life Alyx and, of course, Keanu Reeves, we've got you covered in our retrospective of the year that was in gaming.

