James is back with the latest gaming news, including the new PS5 Controller Reveal, Saints Row 3 getting the remastered treatment, and AMD Ryzen's new chips potentially coming this fall. Google's Stadia Pro is also now free for 2 months, and the ESA confirm that E3 will be returning in 2021, assuming the world survives...

