James, Morgan & Zac are back with more antics in The Minecraft Show! This week, the boys try and saddle up some horses before getting lost in the polar regions before getting lost in the dusty sands or something like that. You'll just have to watch it.

You can come join our Minecraft server, available on both Java and Bedrock versions, by connecting to minecraft.gamefront.com! We're also hanging out on our official Discord channel, at discord.me/gamefront