James Plays Red Dead Redemption II on PC

Jessie James Heaney is back with another expert walkthrough, and this time he's taking us on an epic adventure across the Wild West in Red Dead Redemption II's PC version, in a brand new series over on our YouTube Channel.

By 1899, the age of outlaws and gunslingers was at an end. America was becoming a land of laws. Even the wast had mostly been tamed. A few gangs still roamed, but they were being hunted down and destroyed. Jessie James Heaney, the most expert gunslinger in the west, is running from the law. A member of the infamous Van Der Linde gang, James and his posse face bitter cold and harsh terrain. Several members of the gang, including the infamous John Marston, are missing or dead. The journey has taken it's toll, and James now finds that his comrades, suffering from amnesia brought on by the cold, are now inexplicably calling him Arthur. On the hunt for supplies, James, Dutch and Micah stumble across what appears to be a 1800's frat party. Never one to turn down free booze, James heads towards the mysterious building...