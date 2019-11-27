Jedi: Fallen Order is EA's best selling Star Wars game

In some good news for EA, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is apparently the quickest selling game for a Star Wars game across all digital platforms, and the best-selling Star Wars game for the company on the PC platform, based on the first two weeks of sales.

The game is universally popular with both fans and critics, and seems to be very well received among long-time fans of the Star Wars games. This is good news for the company, as previous Star Wars games from EA have been met with a mixed response at best.





The news came from EA via an official press release today, and seems to support the previously held idea that the Star Wars franchise was crying out for a new single-player entry in the series, with most recent titles being multiplayer affairs. Single player games obviously offer less continuous revenue opportunity for game developers these days, but hopefully this proves to EA that the future doesn't solely lie in multiplayer.



