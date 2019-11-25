Jedi: Fallen Order modding is already well underway

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released just a week ago, and if previous Star Wars games are anything to go by, we didn't expect it to take long before the modding scene was up and running for the game.

Already there's a plethora of new mods for the game, from visual tweaks to new appearance and wardrobe mods for Cal. There seems to be a lot of Cal mods, seemingly because few fans were quite happy with his appearance, but now you can turn Cal into anything from a White Knight to Ben Skywalker.

You can even make him look a little older, if you felt he was too young by default.

There's even a neat mod that allows different colors for the double ended lightsaber, which is pretty neat.

Of course, there's also the usual reshade type mods, go for those if you wish, and more useful stuff such as the Faster Startup and Config Tweaks mod that removes the game's intro so you can boot into it quicker.

I think for me though the most useful has been the CPU Limiter mod, which stops the game being as much of a processor hog and actually has gone some way to reduce stuttering in the game.

What mods are you most looking for in Jedi: Fallen Order? Let us know down in the comments!