Just how are The Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 76, anyway?

When I learned that The Brotherhood of Steel were finally making their way to Fallout 76 in a new expansion, I was pretty excited, so much so that I completely forgot to ask the obvious question - just how th e heck are the Brotherhood there in the first place?

Given Fallout 76 is set several decades before the original Fallout, it makes little sense. The Brotherhood of Steel were well-known for being based in California, and hadn't travelled far beyond their own, small territory until at least 2130 - so just how exactly did they end up in West Virginia, several decades too early?

Well, the answer is retconning, at least partially. Bethesda has released a brand new video to try and explain away the change, which you can see below, ahead of Steel Dawn's release next month.



The new video fits into the clues we already have from Fallout 76, such as diaries and terminal entries, so it seems like they have been planning this for a little while. The changes are dividing among some fans, though. who are upset that the original lore continues to be thrown away or changed by Bethesda.

Personally, I can live with it - the explanation makes enough sense, and there's enough silliness within the Fallout universe that I can forgive the odd retcon here or there. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, though.