Kerbal Space Program development ends as team focus on sequel

Believe it or not, it's been ten years since the original alpha release of Kerbal Space Program, and to celebrate, the game has just released its final patch, with a bunch of fixes and even a few new features and improvements, with the team now turning their focus fully onto work for Kerbal Space Program 2.

The patch addresses issues in the 1.12 update that was released a few months ago, of which the game's head of production, Nestor Gomez, stating at the time was one final big release to celebrate, stating "I think players will really like this one. It has a bunch of great features."



Apart from a few bug fixes, it adds a few features that didn't make it into 1.12, such as the ability to lock docking node rotations, improving the general physics and how these behave when docking together. Also being added is a ground anchor, which will allow you to tether your bases to the planet they are on.

It may not quite be the end, as the team noted that they "may release a minor patch here and there when needed," but in essence, this is the end for Kerbal Space Program. The good news is the team are now full steam ahead on the sequel, and we'll be sure to bring any further news on that as soon as we learn it.