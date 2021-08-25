King's Bounty II is out now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch!

King's Bounty 2, the long awaited sequel to the original has been released! After years of awaiting players can return to Nostria to find all isn't well. Necromancy as well as conspiracies and ill-play at at work in the land.

The game returns players so its turn-based RPG elements with a new story, enemies and factions to bring order to the chaos in the world of Antara. Every single decision you make will take a difference in your world and bring profound impacts to the way the game plays out. The battle maps also bring with them new challenges including new terrain types which will make you think tactically about each move to make and make every battle you face unique.



Make sure you head on over to the King's Bounty II Steam page here to check it out.