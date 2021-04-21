Knights Of The Old Republic remake could be in development

A remastered version of the classic Star Wars RPG and GameFront favourite Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is rumoured to be in development with studio Aspyr, according to information leaked on this week's MinnMax Podcast

The news was shared by Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg, who was guesting on the podcast. Schreier confirmed the remake was in development with Aspyr, who has previously worked on the iOS port of KOTOR. The company had also ported games such as the Kedi Knight series to Nintendo Switch in the past.



Schreier's words hinted this was a full remake, but given the track history of Aspyr, it may simply be a remaster with new textures, graphics and assets. It's all a rumour for now, but there have been many similar rumours before, with EA also being rumoured to have started work on a sequel last year.

We'll be sure to report on any further news on this as we learn it.